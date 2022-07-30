Pectiv records 200% year-over-year growth rate in H1 2022

The feminine hygiene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8 per cent to Dh2.28 billion by 2026.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 30 Jul 2022, 7:13 PM

Pectiv, a Dubai-based female technology (FemTech) company specialising in hygiene products, has posted steady year-over-year growth in business, owed to its revolutionary nanotechnology-based sanitary pads and a first-of-its-kind subscription model.

Pectiv’s core strengths are the nanotechnology-based sanitary products. “We entered the market with a cure-all solution to real-world challenges in feminine hygiene. Though females across the region are increasingly getting vocal about the taboos surrounding hygiene products, we wanted to catalyse the transformation by providing easy and secure access. So, we supplemented our revolutionary products with an e-commerce-led subscription model. Now ultra-hygiene products will arrive at your doorstep, saving you the discomfort or the hassle of asking/buying at the mall or stores,” said Dr Elias Abboud, Founder of Pectiv.

A testament to Dr Elias’ resounding words is Pectiv’s growth trajectory that speaks for itself: Over 100,000 packs sold in under two years of operations, 200 per cent year-over-year growth rate in H1 2022, and more than 80 per cent repeat customers. Pectiv’s outstanding customer retention bodes well for FemTech’s prospects within the Middle East’s feminine hygiene market which reportedly boasts 14 million monthly users.

Fuelled by FemTech innovations, and growing consumer awareness and internet penetration in the region, the feminine hygiene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8 per cent to Dh2.28 billion by 2026.

For Pectiv’s part, a whopping 82 per cent of demand is led by subscribers in the UAE and the KSA alone — nations with exemplary digitalisation standards and a strong consumer appetite for innovative solutions. Pectiv’s FDA-registered products — including wash and wipes formulated using probiotics with scientifically-demonstrated health effects — were awarded the “Most Innovative” in 2021, validating its claim as a game-changing feminine hygiene brand. — business@khaleejtimes.com