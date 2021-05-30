- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Pan Emirates launches latest 2021 summer collection
Refreshing summer colors, vivid patterns and soothing textures to get inspired.
Pan Emirates Home Furnishings, the leading Emirati brand in the indoor and outdoor furniture industry, brought out its 2021 new summer collection reflecting a new aspect of nature in design and colours.
The collection captures the essence of the season and brings a sense of comfort to various parts of the home by combining trending summer colours, soft materials, and vivid patterns. This diverse range, handpicked from around the world, includes excellent designs for the living room, bedroom, dining room, kid's bedroom, outdoor, and much more, as well as a plethora of accessories to decorate homes for summer.
One can explore a wide palette of hues from earthy tones to tropical green, pastels to basic whites to shades of Mediterranean blue to add a comforting touch to your abodes. In addition to astounding furniture, the collection also brings forth fascinating accessories to highlight the beauty and glamour of the interiors, whether through nature-inspired paintings or amusing abstract arts or unique contemporary lightings. — business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Energy
Oil to ‘overshoot’ in Q2
Prices expected to rise as market will take cues from this... READ MORE
-
Business
Arada awards first contracts for Masaar as work...
Parsons wins infrastructure design contract for 19 million sqft... READ MORE
-
Business
Air Arabia Egypt connects Sharm El Sheikh to...
Air Arabia’s entire fleet is fitted with HEPA cabin air filters,... READ MORE
-
Business
Marketing, healthcare, and military emerged top 3 ...
Fresh graduates can easily utilise different tools on Bayt.com that... READ MORE
-
News
Kerala floods: Dubai resident on vacation drowns
Sunu, who is father to an eight-year-old, was due to celebrate his... READ MORE
-
Business
25 Indian nationals stuck on board Ever Given
BSM remains hopeful of a fair settlement with the SCA. READ MORE
-
News
UAE law: Dh5,000 fine, jail for neglecting...
Taking to Twitter, the UAE Public Prosecution warned of a Dh5,000... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights to remain suspended until June...
Passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will... READ MORE
News
Indian student gets 10-year UAE Golden Visa
29 May 2021
Energy
UAE petrol prices for June 2021 announced