Pan Emirates launches latest 2021 summer collection

Refreshing summer colors, vivid patterns and soothing textures to get inspired.

Pan Emirates Home Furnishings, the leading Emirati brand in the indoor and outdoor furniture industry, brought out its 2021 new summer collection reflecting a new aspect of nature in design and colours.

The collection captures the essence of the season and brings a sense of comfort to various parts of the home by combining trending summer colours, soft materials, and vivid patterns. This diverse range, handpicked from around the world, includes excellent designs for the living room, bedroom, dining room, kid's bedroom, outdoor, and much more, as well as a plethora of accessories to decorate homes for summer.

One can explore a wide palette of hues from earthy tones to tropical green, pastels to basic whites to shades of Mediterranean blue to add a comforting touch to your abodes. In addition to astounding furniture, the collection also brings forth fascinating accessories to highlight the beauty and glamour of the interiors, whether through nature-inspired paintings or amusing abstract arts or unique contemporary lightings. — business@khaleejtimes.com