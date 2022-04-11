Pakistan stocks, rupee stage strong comeback

More than half of the developer’s Park Avenue I project was sold in less than a month, with the remaining, previously unreleased units soon being launched.
Business2 days ago
Pakistan stock market and the rupee on Monday staged a strong recovery amid hopes that new Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and resumption of talks with the International Monetary Funds (IMF) will bring political stability in the country.
The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) climbed 3.83 per cent, or 1,700.38 points, closing at 46,144.96 points against 44,444.58 points on the last working day. It is the highest jump since April 2020.
The rupee also staged a strong recovery against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as it recorded gains of 0.96 per cent to 182.93 compared to 184.68 on Friday. The rupee registered gains of Rs1.75 against the US dollar as the market players expect that the political turmoil will ease after the election of new government in the country.
The Pakistani currency sustained a downward trend in the past 11 months as it lost 20.13 per cent, or Rs30.66 to date, compared to the record high of Rs152.27 recorded in May 2021.
“With a fresh rise of 1.9 per cent in past two days, the Pakistani rupee has depreciated by 16.11 per cent, or Rs25.39 since the start of the current fiscal year on July 1, 2021,” according to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), central bank.
Focus on IMF talks
The SBP governor Reza Baqir said the country’s engagement with the IMF remains strong and the fund’s loan will unlock funds from more sources.
“The IMF demand to raise fuel and electricity prices are proving difficult in current political environment,” Baqir said during an interview with Bloomberg while cited political instability one of the key reasons for rate hike and the rupee slide.
Samiullah Tariq, head of research at Pakistan Kuwait Investment, said the new government should revive talks to restore IMF programme immediately to ensure adequate level of foreign exchange reserves to give confidence to the market.
“The new government should eliminate subsidies on fuel and electricity as well as withdraw amnesty scheme,” Tariq told Khaleej Times on Monday.
He also suggested the new leadership of the coalition government to ensure adequate level of stocks of fuel to avoid power shortage ahead of summer month.
Shares worth Rs13.36b traded
The Pakistan Stock Exchange traded 557,672,451 shares on Monday compared to the trade of 227,885,722 shares the previous day. It also traded shares worth Rs13.362 billion on the exchange compared to Rs6.785 billion traded on last trading day on Friday.
As many as 386 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 330 of them recorded gain and 45 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 11 companies remained unchanged.
WorldCall Telecom, with a volume of 140,797,500 shares, remained a top traded company. Cnergyico PK, with a volume of 40,149,171, and and Fauji Cement with volume of 18,176,500 were also among the top trading companies.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
More than half of the developer’s Park Avenue I project was sold in less than a month, with the remaining, previously unreleased units soon being launched.
Business2 days ago
Health-Tech Training, founded in July 2014, is accredited by American Heart Association, Highfield, and the European Resuscitation Council, NAEMT.
Business2 days ago
An influential SaaS entrepreneur, Singh cofounded WebEngage with Ankit Utreja and was featured in Mashable’s ‘Top 10 Emerging Startups from India’.
Business2 days ago
ADX crossed the 10,000 points barrier for the first time amidst increased demand for IHC's Apex National Investment, which drew Dh10.1 billion in transactions.
Business2 days ago
The company has allocated a budget of Dh100 million to invest in a number of new projects and by signing a number of investment deals with India and the UAE.
Business2 days ago
All of the upcoming 15 properties would carry the brand name of ‘Taj’ in a bid to cement brand's position as South Asia's most iconic and the most profitable hospitality company.
Business2 days ago
The value of gold reserves drops by $507 million to $42.734 billion during the week
Business2 days ago
Around 64 per cent of shoppers across the UAE said that they get excited about trying new brands and products from abroad
Business3 days ago