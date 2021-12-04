Our Crowd high-tech jobs index reveals companies predict a recruitment slowdown in 2022

Laly David, OurCrowd Partner and Head of Business Development.

Demand for staff soars 244 per cent over previous year Post-pandemic hiring slowdown expected in 2022

Companies are predicting a recruitment slowdown in 2022 despite robust hiring across the industry over the past 12 months, according to Our Crowd High-Tech Jobs Index.

OurCrowd portfolio companies showed strong demand for new hires with a 244 per cent year-on-year increase in the number of jobs advertised from Q3 2020 to Q3 2021. In a survey, 65 per cent of OurCrowd startups said they had hired more aggressively in this past quarter, but the same proportion of 65 per cent say they will scale back hiring to key positions only in 2022.

The Covid-19 pandemic has left a lasting impact on the workplace, even as restrictions are lifted in many countries. The trend of hybrid working looks set to be a permanent fixture with 84 per cent of companies surveyed saying their employees are partially working from home. The overwhelming majority, 81 per cent, expect that to continue in 2022.

“We are increasing our hiring in R&D and sales. We moved to a hybrid model from complete working from home with new offices,” says Kfir Kimhi, CEO of ItsMine.

“We are adjusting to working remotely,” says Ravit Menachem, HR and Office Manager at D-ID.

Remote work is also opening doors for candidates living in the periphery with more than a quarter of portfolio companies based in the center of Israel saying they are hiring more staff from beyond the main high-tech corridor between Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Haifa.

“It is encouraging to see that startups continue to tap the considerable talent pool in the periphery. As we see this trend taking hold, those same companies are also content in letting staff members from the periphery work from home, saving them the long commute to the office and increasing their overall productivity,” says Laly David, OurCrowd Partner and Head of Business Development.

“The tech industry is leading the way to what might lead to a permanent change in the employment landscape in Israel.”

The pandemic also had a negative impact on certain aspects of growth, with 43 per cent of companies surveyed reporting their plans to physically expand their business, such as adding office space, or storage facilities, had been affected.

With the increased demand for quality candidates coming from its portfolio companies, OurCrowd will hold its first virtual job fair in January in partnership with Nefesh B’Nefesh and TLV Internationals. The event will introduce jobseekers to the startup ecosystem in Israel, feature expert insights from industry leaders, and offer 1:1 speed interviewing with HR representatives from selected high-tech companies currently hiring.

