Oman posts budget deficit of $3.13b in July
The reforms — which included the launch of a value-added tax — have helped Oman raise billions of dollars in bonds and loans this year.
Oman posted a year-to-date budget deficit of 1.2 billion rials ($3.13 billion) in July, a 22.2 per cent annual decline in its fiscal shortfall, the ministry of finance said, as the country starts reaping the benefits of fiscal consolidation reforms.
Oman's revenues increased marginally by 0.5 per cent in the year to the end of July when compared to the same period in 2020, while oil revenues went up by 3.4 per cent on the back of a rebound in crude prices after the coronavirus-driven slump in 2020.
"As fiscal consolidation continues, the public spending continues to decline," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday. Total spending was down by 4.7 per cent in the year to July, compared to the same period a year earlier.
The oil-producing Gulf state has embarked on a raft of measures in the past year to fix its debt-burdened finances and has asked the International Monetary Fund to provide technical assistance on its debt strategy.
The reforms — which included the launch of a value-added tax — have helped Oman raise billions of dollars in bonds and loans this year despite a yawning 2020 deficit of 19.3 per cent of gross domestic product caused by lower oil prices and the coronavirus crisis. — Reuters
-
Local Business
PwC’s Academy partners with Code Nation to...
PwC's Academy, the talent and skills development business of PwC, has ... READ MORE
-
Business
Oil output hike, price rebound to lift Gulf...
Oil prices are expected to remain range-bound with hesitancy to push... READ MORE
-
KT Network
The youngest digital entrepreneur excited to grow ...
At 18 years, Pratham Singh has already proven his expertise in the... READ MORE
-
Business
Automation, vertical farming key to resilient...
UAE’s industrial value chain is accelerating transition to an... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Over 4,000 to benefit from home...
The capital's Department of Health approves 77 home care service... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Third Pfizer dose can help people with medical...
DHA to administer third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai announces free tickets for school ...
Pupils in the UAE can experience four curated educational journeys READ MORE
-
Government
UAE to announce 50 new national projects in...
The Dubai Ruler and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince made the announcement... READ MORE
Bollywood
India: Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
2 September 2021
News
UAE: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in Umm Al Quwain
2 September 2021
News
Explained: What travellers to Dubai can and cannot carry
1 September 2021
International (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla