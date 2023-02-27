Oil slips as dollar firms, Russia pipeline halt limits slide

The Abu Dhabi companies, 1MDB and Malaysia’s Minister of Finance (Incorporated) had reached a settlement in respect of proceedings in the London Court of International Arbitration and the London High Court
Oil prices edged lower on Monday as a stronger dollar discouraged buying, though losses were limited by supply concerns after Russia halted exports to Poland via a key pipeline.
Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 34 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $82.82 a barrel at 1430GMT, while West Texas Intermediate US crude futures (WTI) traded at $75.94, down by 38 cents or 0.5 per cent.
Both benchmarks closed more than 90 cents higher on Friday.
The dollar hovered near a seven-week peak on Monday after a slew of strong US economic data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates further and for longer.
A firm dollar makes commodities priced in the US currency more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Fears of a hawkish Fed returned to the fore after data on Friday showed the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index shot up 0.6 per cent last month after gaining 0.2 per cent in December.
“Crude continues to take direction from the sentiment in the broader financial markets,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.
“If risk aversion continues to grow, crude will likely come under renewed pressure.”
Meanwhile, Russia halted supplies of oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline, Polish refiner PKN Orlen said on Saturday, a day after Poland said it had delivered its first Leopard tanks to Ukraine.
Russian pipeline operator Transneft blamed the halt on a lack of completed paperwork for supplies for the second half of February.
Russia announced plans earlier this month to cut oil exports from its western ports by up to 25 per cent in March versus February, exceeding its previously mooted production cuts of five per cent.
Still, most analysts see a European Union ban on Russian seaborne oil imports and an international price cap having only a small impact on overall global supply.
“Russian oil output has exceeded expectations in recent months due to lax EU/US sanctions,” Bank of America said in a note.
Adding some downside pressure, US crude oil inventories surged to the highest level since May 2021 last week, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed. — Reuters
The Abu Dhabi companies, 1MDB and Malaysia’s Minister of Finance (Incorporated) had reached a settlement in respect of proceedings in the London Court of International Arbitration and the London High Court
The Abu Dhabi-based energy giant said it also raised the tranche reserved for employees and UAE national retirees of Adnoc Group companies residing in the country to four per cent from two per cent
About 7,615 new licences issued and 56,474 renewed last year, according to Sharjah Economic Development Department
12 agreements signed across 9 industrial projects during third meeting of the Higher Committee for the Integrated Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Developments; Projects to create 13,000 job opportunities and boost GDP by $1.6 billion in member states
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy led discussions on topics surrounding legislation, talent, opportunities and growth in the gaming industry
Bay Residences is located on Hayat Island, in Mina Al Arab in Ras Al Khaimah and comprises of 324 studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with direct access to the beach
More than 500 of the region's most influential ICT decision makers attended the two-day IDC Middle East CIO Summit, which this year runs under the theme 'Enabling the Digital Economy's Leaders'
More than 80,000 people, including tech executives, innovators, and regulators, are set to descend on this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona