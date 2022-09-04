Number of bank employees surged to 34,330 in first half of 2022

Many finance companies are offering the option of paying through equated monthly instalments
The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) announced the number of banking sector employees surged by 2.51 per cent in the first quarter of 2022.
In its June 2022 statistical report, CBUAE noted that the number of employees in the country’s banking sector increased to 34,332 at the end of the first half of 2022, a rise of 841 compared to 33,491 employees at the end of the previous year.
A total of 27,545 employees work in national banks and 6,787 employees for foreign banks operating in the country.
The central bank added that the number of licensed commercial banks reached 60 at the end of the first half of this year, including 23 national banks, two digital banks and 37 foreign banks.
The number of bank branches reached 582 during the same period, distributed among 508 branches of national banks and 74 branches of foreign banks.
The number of electronic banking service units affiliated with national banks increased to 43 at the end of the first half of this year while the number of exchange offices increased to 21, and the number of electronic banking service units of foreign banks remained at 21. — Wam
Many finance companies are offering the option of paying through equated monthly instalments
KPMG in India will assist Capillary in assessing the industries, defining KPIs and performance metrics as well as enabling clients to implement and scale their marketing strategies with Capillary solutions.
World's biggest coffee chain facing turbulent period
PwC’s most recent Global Investor Survey highlighted that 79 per cent of respondents consider ESG risks important in investment decision making.
The company is set to be fully operational by November 2022
CIBSE: 125-year-old association of building service professionals steps up sustainable transformations in the Middle East
Demonstration cargo is first of several test cargoes bound for Hamburg in Germany as Adnoc expands strategic energy partnership across the hydrogen value chain.
ADX, the Arab world's second-largest bourse by market value, said more co-branded indices are expected to be launched under the partnership in the coming months.