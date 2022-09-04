Number of bank employees surged to 34,330 in first half of 2022

A total of 27,545 employees work in national banks and 6,787 employees for foreign banks operating in the country.

The central bank added that the number of licensed commercial banks reached 60 at the end of the first half of this year, including 23 national banks, two digital banks and 37 foreign banks. — File photo

By Wam Published: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 3:20 PM

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) announced the number of banking sector employees surged by 2.51 per cent in the first quarter of 2022.

In its June 2022 statistical report, CBUAE noted that the number of employees in the country’s banking sector increased to 34,332 at the end of the first half of 2022, a rise of 841 compared to 33,491 employees at the end of the previous year.

A total of 27,545 employees work in national banks and 6,787 employees for foreign banks operating in the country.

The central bank added that the number of licensed commercial banks reached 60 at the end of the first half of this year, including 23 national banks, two digital banks and 37 foreign banks.

The number of bank branches reached 582 during the same period, distributed among 508 branches of national banks and 74 branches of foreign banks.

The number of electronic banking service units affiliated with national banks increased to 43 at the end of the first half of this year while the number of exchange offices increased to 21, and the number of electronic banking service units of foreign banks remained at 21. — Wam