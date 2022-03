Novartis, Pharmax to enhance access to quality medicines across UAE

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 10:22 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 10:36 PM

Novartis, a leading global medicines company, and ranked among the world’s top pharmaceutical companies announced a strategic partnership with UAE-based Pharmax Pharmaceuticals.

In line with the vision of UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention to encourage partnerships between research-based pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers in the UAE, the collaboration covers the commercialisation and co-marketing of Novartis products to Pharmax to enhance patient access to medicines and treatments in a range of Cardiometabolic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

Both companies formalised their partnership at a signing ceremony held at the Swiss Pavilion, Dubai Expo 2020 in the presence of Massimo Baggi, Ambassador of Switzerland to UAE and Bahrain; Marwan Abdul Aziz, Managing Director at Dubai Science Park; Mohamed Ezz Eldin, President and Head of Gulf Cluster at Novartis Pharmaceuticals; Fahad Al Qassim, Chairman of Pharmax, and Madhukar Tanna, CEO at Pharmax Pharmaceuticals.

“Our vision is to foster an effective and sustainable healthcare system that contributes to the wellbeing of society, and key partnerships in the private sector are critical to this effort,” said Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing at the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

“Collaborations such as these will strengthen the UAE’s healthcare vision to bring high-quality medicines in the country – and accelerate our position as a regional hub for medical practices, therapies, treatments, and pharmaceutical industries.”

As a shared objective between Novartis and Pharmax, this collaboration will serve MOHAP’s strategy to make the UAE a benchmark of excellence in the fields of medicines encouraged by local partnerships and initiatives. The agreement will cover the commercialisation of oral antidiabetic and oral antihypertensive medicines to enhance care and treatment outcomes for these conditions.

“Novartis is on a mission to reimagine medicine and improve and extend people’s lives,” said Mohamed Ezz Eldin, president and head of Gulf Cluster, Novartis Pharmaceuticals. “We cannot do that alone. We continually seek out likeminded partners such as Pharmax to support us in our efforts. By joining forces, we will broaden access to medication for the citizens and residents of the UAE, and thereby support the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s healthcare vision. We pledge today to remain committed to that vision.”

“Pharmax takes pride in associating with one of the most innovative companies such as Novartis. This partnership will advance the treatment for diabetes and hypertension and improve access to medication for the larger population of UAE,” said Madhukar Tanna, CEO, Pharmax Pharmaceuticals.

"UAE is not immune to high prevalence of lifestyle diseases and such efforts will expand choice of treatment for physicians and patients both. We believe this step is in the right direction and will pave the way for improving market access of many new and innovative medicines here in UAE. This progress would not have been possible without pragmatic policies and encouragement by MOHAP.” — business@khaleejtimes.com