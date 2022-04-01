Niva Fashion House shines at DXB Fashion Week

Niva Fashion House CEO Ahmed El Dakroury (right) and Manager Amr El Kady at the grand finale of the DXB Fashion Week. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 9:42 PM Last updated: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 9:45 PM

Niva Fashion House, one of the fastest-growing fashion brands in the region providing Haute couture collections for special occasions, concluded the grand finale of the DXB Fashion Week by leaving a significant mark on the hearts of fashion enthusiasts.

The three-day DXB Fashion Week, one of the biggest fashion events in the Middle East that concluded on Thursday, showcased the region’s finest designers and exceptional collections.

On the last day, Niva Fashion House showcased a mixture of vanguard and haute couture collections showcasing royalty named the Vogue Amore Runway Collection. The collection included pieces with various techniques of hand embroidery, asymmetrical, 3D extrusions, and much more.

Niva offers an array of styles that are fit for fashion-loving individuals from workwear to women’s tops and blouses, night out to the runway.

Niva Fashion House Chief Executive Officer Ahmed El Dakroury said: “The three-day long fashion extravaganza delighted every fashion lover and style influencer. It was a visual treat of beautiful models gliding onto the catwalk and this mesmerizing experience will linger in the audience’s memories for a long time. Since we are a ‘Made in UAE’ brand, our collection showcased Dubai’s love for grace and elegance.”

El Dakroury added, “Niva looks between the lines to offer the finest clothing and gives the fashion enthusiasts the biggest variety, amazing exclusives, and coolest collaborations. We design clothes for your most memorable moments with a modern twist that you’ll be proud to wear.”

Launched during the Covid-19 time in late 2020, Niva Fashion House is a contemporary online clothing brand known for trend-driven styles.

He said, “Digital innovation, rising globalization, and changes in consumer spending habits have catapulted the fashion industry into the midst of seismic shifts.”

With a global market value of $759.5 billion in 2021, apparel, accessories, and footwear are the number one eCommerce sector in the world. Over the next five years, online fashion’s 7.18 per cent compounded annual growth rate will put the industry at over a trillion dollars.

El Dakroury said: “Shop our new collection from our online store, ranging from fashion dresses to tops, rompers, pants, outerwear, and much more.”

As for the designs, the creative director of Niva Fashion House expressed his unbridled creativity in the collection, infusing modern detailing such as massive bow, strategic cut-outs, and confidence boasting necklines.

He said, there are also heavy embellishments crafted out on blouses perfect for swanky events. He added that each piece is created with a different story that defines and flatters the wearer.

Niva Fashion House is a Canadian Brand made in UAE whose mission is to make the less fortunate worldwide a little warmer. Each time a clothing item is purchased, the company will donate a part of its profit focusing on combating poverty to stand in solidarity with those in need. — business@khaleejtimes.com