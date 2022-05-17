NAFA 2022: Finance functions remain at the heart of change

The event brings together leaders and experts from across the GCC to discuss the existing professional landscape

by Rohma Sadaqat Published: Tue 17 May 2022, 12:46 PM

Finance and accounting professionals have today found themselves in a unique position where they are at the heart of a digital transformation journey that not only improves efficiency and agility, but also cash flows, experts said at the third edition of the New Age Finance and Accounting Summit (NAFA 2022).

Organised and presented by Khaleej Times, the event brings together finance leaders and experts from across the GCC to discuss the existing professional landscape, deliberate on the role of technology within their domain, and develop strategies for upcoming opportunities and challenges.

Welcoming experts and attendees to the event on Tuesday morning, Poonam Chawla, head of KT Engage and Events & Conferences, noted that the present economy demands chief financial officers (CFOs) to deliver an agile and efficient finance function that focuses on improving the cash flow.

“Finance functions have been forced to swiftly evolve to keep up with the pace of change,” she said. “In fact, finance was already experiencing significant shifts towards digital transformation. The difference now is that this is no longer a choice. While business models are being adapted and rebuilt, the finance function finds itself in a unique position to be at the heart of change across an organisation.”

“CFOs that really do lead digital change initiatives can exhibit massive cost savings through efficiency gains. However, further than that, finance change ought to permit pioneers to play a lead job in enterprise value creation and performance management,” she added.

In his opening keynote, Dinesh Sanghavi, senior executive and regional head of Standard Bank of South Africa, observed how the finance industry today has been greatly influenced and impacted by new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Blockchain, and the Cloud.

“The key roles in the world of accounting and finance are undergoing a transformation like never before,” he said. “The Covid-19 pandemic certainly helped, however, many of the changes seen in the industry are evolutionary in nature. The Middle East region has additional challenges that we need to navigate through such as low oil prices, the recent introduction of VAT in certain countries, and governments seeking new sources of income.”

“Today, professionals in the industry are constantly reacting and adapting to change and the role of a CFO is no longer defined in the way that it was several years ago,” he added. “The finance and accounting industry needs to ensure that its members have the knowledge and skill to help their respective organisations sustain economic growth and compete domestically and globally.”

