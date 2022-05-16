Transforming finance: NAFA 2022 to highlight business resilience in uncertain times

The bank said credit quality across the group’s footprint continued to improve with impairment down 20 per cent
As economies across the Middle East look towards overcoming the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years, finance and accounting leaders say that there has never been a better time for the region’s finance and accounting community to come together and learn how to survive and thrive.
Towards this mission, Khaleej Times has organised the third edition of the New Age Finance and Accounting Summit (NAFA 2022) which brings together several industry-leading experts to debate and discuss on strategies that designed to promote responsible financial trends. Taking place on May 17 in Dubai, the third edition of the event will take a deep dive into how organisations can prepare for any future uncertainty, where growth opportunities lie, and how CFOs can play a critical role in influencing business resilience and change.
The event is presented with the support of Vuram as the event’s Hyper Automation Partner; Gold Sponsors Jedox and Qashio; Silver Sponsor Crowe; Associate Sponsor Zoho; and Automation Anywhere as the events RPA Partner.
The cross industry forum is designed as an in-person format that will bring together finance leaders and professionals from across the GCC countries to discuss on the existing professional landscape, deliberate on the role of technology within their domain, and develop strategies for upcoming opportunities and challenges. With deep rooted research and observations of the industry, the summit will focus on finance transformation through advanced technologies, cultural transformation after the pandemic, the impact of AI, Machine Learning, RPA, Predictive Analytics, Blockchain, Cloud infrastructure and more.
The event features an in-person conference that presents an unprecedented opportunity for the finance and accounting experts of the region to gear up for the future with technology and innovation. Attendees will also gain insights on areas like financial planning, risk management, digital innovation, and emerging technologies. They will also be a part of interactive masterclasses focusing on specific upcoming technologies and offering practical solutions to challenges and issues faced by the modern finance and accounting professional.
Lastly, the event will also feature the NAFA CFO POWERLIST which will shine a spotlight on and celebrate exemplary achievements of finance leadership, innovation, and raised benchmarks by top CFOs from the field of accounting and finance in the Middle East.
