MoF signs agreement on promotion and protection of investments with Mozambique

The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai with its India Innovation hub initiative has been instrumental in strengthening Indian startup ecosystem and facilitating Indian startups to network with their global counterparts.
Business1 day ago
The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Finance (MoF), signed an agreement to promote and protect mutual investments with the Republic of Mozambique.
The agreement, which was signed yesterday at MoF’s headquarters in Dubai, comes as part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to strengthen and activate means of economic and investment cooperation with various countries of the world. The agreement protects both nations' investments from all non-commercial risks, covers transfer of profits and revenues, and facilitates resolving disputes.
Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, signed the agreement on behalf of the UAE, while Carlos Alberto Fortes Mesquita, Minister of Industry and Commerce, represented Mozambique in the signing, in the presence of Abdullah Ahmed Al Obaidly, director of Relations and International Financial Organisations and senior officials from MoF.
Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini stressed on the importance of signing an agreement to promote and protect mutual investments with the Republic of Mozambique in contributing to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding means of joint cooperation across various economic and financial sectors; thereby encouraging investment growth and achieving mutual benefits to meet the interests of both countries.
He said: “Signing this agreement aims to achieve both countries’ leadership’s keenness to bolster strategic partnership to provide an optimal economic environment to attract foreign investments in accordance with a legal and legislative system that is in line with international best practices.”
The agreement protects both nations' investments from all non-commercial risks including nationalisation, confiscation, judicial seizures, and freezing; and it creates a conducive environment for mutual investments and licensing. It also covers transfer of profits and revenues in convertible currency.
That, in addition to granting national treatment in accordance with the laws enforce in the state, and the most favored nation treatment, with respect to management, maintenance and expansion of investments; as well as setting the dispute settlement procedures between the investor and the state, amicable solution or local courts or international arbitration.
Additionally, the agreement provides investors a just and immediate compensation for their investments in case of their appropriation for the public interest – in accordance with the approved law and provided that the compensation value is in accordance with the market value of the investment prior to its seizure.
The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Finance, has signed 105 bilateral agreements to protect and encourage investment with different countries around the world. These agreements provide a legal framework that protects Emirati investments from all illegal risks.
business@khaleejtimes.com
The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai with its India Innovation hub initiative has been instrumental in strengthening Indian startup ecosystem and facilitating Indian startups to network with their global counterparts.
Business1 day ago
New urban community will promote economic diversification and benefit real estate, IT and startups
Business2 days ago
Launched in November, the smart app is rated 4.7 on App Store and 4.4 on Play Store
Business2 days ago
Pac Team Group set to explore Middle East, North Africa and Indian markets through its new headquarters in Dubai
Business2 days ago
Startups are increasingly aligning their brand promise to tackle issues such as global waste management
Business2 days ago
The event was attended by top industry experts like Motilal Oswal, managing director and chief executive officer, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL); Ved Jain, former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI); and Dileep Sanghani, chairman, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), as a guest of honour.
Business3 days ago
Botswana is known for its exclusive experiences, dramatic wildlife encounters, picturesque landscapes, and off-grid vacations
Business3 days ago
Corporate Tax will not apply on an individual’s salary and other employment income for both the public and private sector; interest and other income earned from bank deposits or saving schemes will also not be subject to it
Business4 days ago