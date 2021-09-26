Minister of State for Advanced Technology visits DSO

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, recently visited Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the integrated free zone technology park, where she was briefed on the advanced technology infrastructure of Dubai Digital Park (DDP), the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), the new smart campus of Rochester Institute of Technology-Dubai (RIT-Dubai), and the innovation and space centers located at DSO.

Al Amiri was received by Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), and several senior officials at DSOA’s headquarters. She was also briefed on DSOA’s role in enhancing the adoption of advanced technology as a pillar of the smart city strategy as well as DSO’s role in enabling companies and its community with advanced technology that helps achieve digital transformation in all operations.

Sarah Al Amiri commended the level of advanced technology adoption at DSO, making it a prominent model for the success of the UAE and its resilient economy in utilizing these future technologies to enhance research and development, create an added value for the national economy, and activate promising opportunities in new economy sectors.

She said: “Developing an integrated technology environment in the UAE is a strategic direction supported by the leadership and reflected in its various sectors. The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is keen to support all initiatives and projects that adopt advanced technology applications and Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions, to enable entrepreneurs and SMEs in technology and innovation sectors to support the country’s preparations for the next fifty years.”

For his part, Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni welcomed the visit of Sarah Al Amiri to Dubai Silicon Oasis, highlighting DSO’s enabling environment for innovation and a global test lab for research and development in advanced future technology that is needed by future smart economies and societies, whether through Dubai Digital Park, which provides an integrated smart city for companies working within it and the community that resides there, or through Dtec, the largest hub of its kind in the Middle East wholly owned by DSOA.

Dr. Al Zarooni said: “In line with its position as a knowledge and innovation hub, DSO is keen on playing a pivotal role in supporting the pillars of a sustainable and advanced economy in the UAE. Through offering our facilities as a technology free zone, we aim to attract future technology developers, entrepreneurs, academic institutions specializing in technology and innovation, startups, and global tech companies.”

“Supporting the education sector in preparing the future workforce how to create and innovate to overcome challenges is a priority for DSOA, an entity that works to sustainably attract the right talent and enhance Dubai's status as one of the leading innovation incubators worldwide,” he added. “Our partnership with RIT seeks to support achieve Dubai government’s vision of connecting education to innovation and investing in youth to build a better future for their communities and accomplish progress in all fields.”

