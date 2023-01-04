UAE: Indian rupee recovers from all-time low

This is the largest fine ever imposed on an individual by the DFSA; The DFSA’s actions relate to Mr Naqvi’s knowing involvement in Abraaj’s misconduct
The Indian rupee recovered from its all-time low level and rose 18 paise to 82.82 against the US dollar (22.56 versus the UAE dirham) in early trade on Wednesday on easing crude oil prices.
Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in Indian equities weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias.
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the South Asian currency opened at 82.87 against the dollar, then gained further ground to touch 82.82, registering a rise of 18 paise over its previous close.
On Tuesday, the rupee slumped 22 paise to close at its all-time low of 83 against the dollar (22.61 against the Emirati dirham).
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05 per cent to 104.46.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.11 per cent to $82.01 per barrel.
“The trend over the last several sessions has been that the rupee underperforms amid broad dollar weakness due to persistent bids from oil companies and likely RBI (Reserve Bank of India) as well,” IFA Global Research Academy said in a research note.
The rupee weakened to 83 in offshore trading but recovered overnight.
It is likely to trade in a familiar 82.65-82.95 range with sideways price action, it added.
In the Indian equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 184.42 points or 0.30 per cent lower at 61,109.78. The broader NSE Nifty fell 56.80 points or 0.31 per cent to 18,175.75.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs6.28 billion, according to exchange data.
(With inputs from PTI)
