UAE: Gold prices continue to rise in Dubai during new year

This is the largest fine ever imposed on an individual by the DFSA; The DFSA’s actions relate to Mr Naqvi’s knowing involvement in Abraaj’s misconduct
Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday morning, supported by a pullback in the dollar, although caution prevailed as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting that could offer hints on the US central bank's tightening path.
Spot gold was up 0.51 per cent at $1,846.44 per ounce as of 9.15 am UAE time.
In the UAE, 24K gold price rose Dh0.75 per gram to trade at Dh223.75 per gram at the opening of the markets on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh207.25, Dh200.5 and Dh172.0 per gram, respectively.
The dollar index slipped 0.2 per cent, after scaling a two-week high on Tuesday. A weaker dollar makes bullion cheaper for other currency holders.
Minutes from the Fed's December 13-14 policy meeting are due at 7pm GMT (11 pm UAE time). The US central bank had raised rates by 50 basis points (bps) in December after four straight hikes of 75 bps each.
"Traders remain cautious ahead of the Fed minutes. The minutes will likely give an idea about the Fed's policy decisions and this will impact the dollar and gold," said Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services.
"Ongoing recession concerns and geopolitical tensions are likely to lift gold's safe-haven appeal in 2023. There are chances of more inflows to gold when the Fed starts easing policies," he said.
Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, said gold is riding a nice wave of falling Treasury yields, safe-haven flows as recession risks rise, and an improving outlook for jewellery demand across China and India.
“Gold should have a strong start to the New Year as much of Wall Street goes defensive. The precious metal should see strong inflows as stock market sellers appear to be clearly in control. Inflation might prove to be harder to bring down and that should keep the risks elevated that the recession that hits the US economy could be harsher than what most are anticipating. The Fed will remain loud and clear that a lot of work remains to bring down inflation,” said Moya.
He said the yellow metal has massive resistance at the $1,900 level, but it could be tested by the end of the quarter.
ALSO READ:
This is the largest fine ever imposed on an individual by the DFSA; The DFSA’s actions relate to Mr Naqvi’s knowing involvement in Abraaj’s misconduct
Two hundred exhibitors have confirmed their participation representing elite local and international players in the metalworks industry
The central bank as expected lifted its key rate to a 14-year high of 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent
Analysts, developers and market specialists said the market for luxury homes in Dubai reigned the segment and is expected to continue to do so in 2023 as well
The Middle Eastern SWFs manage $4.8 trillion in financial capital and 12,000 employees, according to Global Sovereign Wealth Fund’s latest report
The partnership will allow customers to instantly open a National Bonds account or top up an existing account at any of the 90+ Lulu Exchange branches in the UAE