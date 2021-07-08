Markets
Time to remit? Indian rupee falls to 20.37 versus UAE dirham

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on July 8, 2021 | Last updated on July 8, 2021 at 10.51 am

Traders said drop in oil prices and fresh foreign fund inflows restricted the rupee’s fall on Thursday.


The Indian rupee fell 17 paise to 74.79 against the US dollar (20.37 versus the UAE dirham) on Thursday morning due to stronger dollar and weakness in the Indian equity markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 74.75 against the dollar, then fell further to 74.79 in the morning session, registering a fall of 17 paise over its previous close.

Meanwhile, the dollar index surged 0.11 per cent at 92.74.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex was trading 74.49 points or 0.14 per cent lower at 52,980.27, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 31.70 points to 15,847.95.

(With inputs from PTI)




