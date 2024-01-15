Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham for 9th consecutive session

Published: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 8:50 AM

The Indian rupee appreciated 18 paise to 82.77 against the US dollar (22.99 against the UAE dirham) in early trade on Monday, supported by bullish domestic equities wherein domestic indices touched record highs.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian currency opened at 82.82 and touched 82.77 against the greenback in initial trade, registering a rise of 18 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee strengthened for the eighth consecutive session to settle with a gain of 6 paise to 82.95 against the US dollar.

[Editor's Note: For real-time forex rates, click on the widget below or visit Khaleej Times' dedicated Trading News page here.]

