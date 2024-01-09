Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham for third straight session

Company offers a diverse range of mortgage solutions
The rupee stayed on upward track for the third straight session and rose 6 paise to 83.08 (23.07 against the UAE dirham) against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid a weak American currency and favourable crude oil prices.
A positive cue from domestic equity markets and sustained buying by foreign institutional investors also supported the Indian currency, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened strong at 83.07 and rose to the level of 83.04 against dollar in initial deals. The currency then traded at 83.08 against the greenback, registering a rise of 6 paise from its previous close.
