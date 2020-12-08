Indian rupee rises against dollar in early trade, touches 20.09 vs UAE dirham
The sustained foreign fund inflows and strong domestic equities boosted investor sentiment.
The rupee appreciated by 10 paise to 73.80 against the US dollar in the opening session on Tuesday as sustained foreign fund inflows and strong domestic equities boosted investor sentiment.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.83 against the US dollar, and gained ground to touch a high of 73.80 against the greenback, registering a rise of 10 paise over its previous close. The rupee was trading at 20.09 at 9.35am (UAE time) against the UAE dirham, according to XE.com.
On Monday, the rupee fell 10 paise to settle at 73.90 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback''s strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.07 per cent to 90.85.
"Asian currencies have started weaker this morning and could weigh on sentiments," Reliance Securities said in a research note adding that "RBI''s presence in the market and a recovery of the greenback could also keep appreciation bias limited".
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,792.06 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to exchange data.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 277.51 points higher at 45,704.48, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 73.65 points to 13,431.40.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.82 per cent lower at USD 48.39 per barrel.
-
Markets
Rupee rises against dollar in early trade,...
The sustained foreign fund inflows and strong domestic equities... READ MORE
-
Markets
Nifty, Sensex at record highs; IT stocks, Maruti...
The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.23% to 13,386.45 and looked set to... READ MORE
-
Markets
Gold firms as rising Covid-19 cases boost...
US gold futures were up 0.3 per cent at $1,871.70. READ MORE
-
Energy
Oil slips as gloom grows over soaring Covid-19...
The stimulus will be needed to drive jobs growth, and, in turn,... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews