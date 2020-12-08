Nifty, Sensex at record highs; IT stocks, Maruti lead gains
The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.23% to 13,386.45 and looked set to extend gains for a sixth day.
Indian shares inched up to record highs on Tuesday, led by gains in IT stocks and top automaker Maruti Suzuki, as hopes for a coronavirus vaccine supported risk sentiment.
The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.23 per cent to 13,386.45 by 0349 GMT and looked set to extend gains for a sixth day, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.2 per cent at 45,520.01.
India, the second-worst affected country by the pandemic, is accelerating its review of Covid-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca to authorise for emergency use, a senior official said on Monday.
Progress in vaccine development across the world has spurred appetite for risky assets in recent weeks. India’s main indexes have gained nearly 3 per cent so far in December, as of their last close, following a sharp rally in the previous month.
-
Markets
Nifty, Sensex at record highs; IT stocks, Maruti...
The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.23% to 13,386.45 and looked set to... READ MORE
-
Markets
Gold firms as rising Covid-19 cases boost...
US gold futures were up 0.3 per cent at $1,871.70. READ MORE
-
Energy
Oil slips as gloom grows over soaring Covid-19...
The stimulus will be needed to drive jobs growth, and, in turn,... READ MORE
-
Markets
Asian stocks under pressure as pandemic concerns...
Investors stay on sidelines ahead of a vote in the US Congress READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Private hospitals start...
Dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres set up in hospital compounds. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
-
News
Covid-hit expats to return to UAE, thanks to...
The impact of Covid-19 on expats leaving the country has not been as... READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews