Nifty, Sensex at record highs; IT stocks, Maruti lead gains

Indian shares inched up to record highs on Tuesday, led by gains in IT stocks and top automaker Maruti Suzuki, as hopes for a coronavirus vaccine supported risk sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.23 per cent to 13,386.45 by 0349 GMT and looked set to extend gains for a sixth day, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.2 per cent at 45,520.01.

India, the second-worst affected country by the pandemic, is accelerating its review of Covid-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca to authorise for emergency use, a senior official said on Monday.

Progress in vaccine development across the world has spurred appetite for risky assets in recent weeks. India’s main indexes have gained nearly 3 per cent so far in December, as of their last close, following a sharp rally in the previous month.