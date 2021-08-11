Indian rupee inches higher, trades at 20.27 versus UAE dirham
In the Indian interbank market, the rupee opened at 74.43 against the dollar, then inched four paise higher to 74.39.
The Indian rupee inched four paise higher to 74.39 against the US dollar (20.27 against the UAE dirham) on Wednesday morning due to a negative trend in the Indian equity markets.
In the Indian interbank market, the rupee opened at 74.43 against the dollar, then inched four paise higher to 74.39. The dollar index was up 0.03 per cent at 93.08.
Forex traders said foreign fund outflows and a negative trend in the Indian equities are likely to weigh on the rupee.
On the Indian equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 218.9 points or 0.40 per cent lower at 54,335.76, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 68.25 points or 0.42 per cent to 16,211.85.
"The current crop of IPOs is not showing interest from FPIs so flows are limited. Exporters to wait for 74.50 to sell, while importers to buy near 74.30 and below. The tapering issue to continue as we wait for the US CPI data this evening," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.
(with inputs from PTI)
-
Technology
TikTok overtakes FB as world’s most...
A global survey of downloads in 2020 showed TikTok on top of the list ... READ MORE
-
News
Flights to UAE: Dubai visa holders can land in...
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad noted that for flights originating from India, ... READ MORE
-
Business
Dow, S&P 500 hit records as infrastructure bill...
Dow up 0.49 per cent, S&P 500 up 0.15 per cent, Nasdaq down 0.49 per... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Majid Al Futtaim named new distribution partner...
Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas (MAF LEC), has been ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Reach airport 6 hours before...
The test counters will start four hours before departure time and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE's new travel rules: 10 things passengers...
The AlHosn app, which reflects users' green pass protocol, has been... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan-Dubai flights: Airport to get first...
Many residents stranded in Pakistan due to non-availability of rapid... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India, Pakistan lead Dubai airport passenger...
DXB records 10.6m passengers in H1, sees better H2. READ MORE
News
Flights to UAE: Dubai visa holders can land in Abu Dhabi