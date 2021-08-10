Indian rupee falls to 20.28 against UAE dirham
In the interbank market, the rupee opened on a weak note at 74.40 against US dollar.
The Indian rupee depreciated 20 paise to 74.46 against the US dollar (20.28 versus the Emirati dirham) at the opening of the market on Tuesday, tracking the firm American currency.
In the interbank market, the rupee opened on a weak note at 74.40, then fell further to 74.46, registering a fall of 20 paise over its previous close.
The dollar index was trading up 0.04 per cent at 92.98. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.43 per cent to $69.34 per barrel.
Forex traders said foreign fund inflows and positive domestic equities will limit the decline in the rupee.
On the Indian equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 197.45 points or 0.36 per cent higher at 54,600.30, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 46.15 points or 0.28 per cent to 16,304.40.
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday as they purchased shares worth Rs 211.91 crore, as per exchange data.
(with inputs from PTI)
-
KT Network
What is the power of video classifieds in selling or purchasing used...
Askvider is the prime free video classifieds website in the UAE. It permits great advertising solutions in each section to sell or...
READ MORE
-
Markets
Indian rupee falls to 20.28 against UAE dirham
In the interbank market, the rupee opened on a weak note at 74.40... READ MORE
-
Business
Sarwa raises $15m to build ME’s consumer...
Mubadala Investment Company leads Sarwa’s Series B round,... READ MORE
-
Corporate
Abu Dhabi launches new licence, allows 100%...
This includes companies in fields such as accounting, training,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-Abu Dhabi flights: Now, 12-day quarantine...
Returning expats will need to wear a medically approved wristband for ... READ MORE
-
News
4-year-old Pakistani girl needs urgent heart...
Angelica is suffering from a rare and critical cardiac condition... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India's daily cases near five-month low
India's overall case load touched 32 million, the health ministry... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Humanitarian exemption reunites Indian family
Sajeev Joseph's wife and son returned to Sharjah after they received... READ MORE
Telecom
UAE: 2G mobile network to shut in December 2022