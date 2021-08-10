Indian rupee falls to 20.28 against UAE dirham

In the interbank market, the rupee opened on a weak note at 74.40 against US dollar.

The Indian rupee depreciated 20 paise to 74.46 against the US dollar (20.28 versus the Emirati dirham) at the opening of the market on Tuesday, tracking the firm American currency.

In the interbank market, the rupee opened on a weak note at 74.40, then fell further to 74.46, registering a fall of 20 paise over its previous close.

The dollar index was trading up 0.04 per cent at 92.98. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.43 per cent to $69.34 per barrel.

Forex traders said foreign fund inflows and positive domestic equities will limit the decline in the rupee.

On the Indian equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 197.45 points or 0.36 per cent higher at 54,600.30, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 46.15 points or 0.28 per cent to 16,304.40.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday as they purchased shares worth Rs 211.91 crore, as per exchange data.

(with inputs from PTI)