- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Hold on to your dirhams: Rupee hits one-month low, may fall further
Traders expect higher demand for dollars due to the financial year end in India.
The Indian rupee weakened to its lowest level in a month on Wednesday morning, tracking continued gains in the dollar index on the back of the rise in US bond yields.
Also read
UAE residents rush to buy gold as prices at 9-month low
Pakistani rupee hits nearly 2-year high against UAE dirham
The partially convertible rupee was at 73.52/53 per dollar at 0437 GMT versus its previous close of 73.38 after touching 73.59 in opening deals, its weakest since March 1. The rupee was trading at 20 at 12:15pm (UAE time) against the dirham, according to XE.com.
Traders expect higher demand for dollars due to the financial year end in India as well and that is expected to keep pressure on the local unit.
The broader NSE share index was down 0.6 per cent while the BSE index was 0.8 per cent lower. Any portfolio outflows by foreign investors could also pressure the rupee, traders said.
-
Auto
Race on to recognise UAE’s custom carmakers
Makers of parts, some of which already being sold abroad, 'can beat... READ MORE
-
Technology
Is video ‘resolution’ key to economic ...
Businesses, individuals relying more on its wide reach and is... READ MORE
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Business
Saudi GDP can spike on automation
Saudi Arabia has an opportunity to drive technology-led productivity... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli