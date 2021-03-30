- EVENTS
Pakistani rupee hits nearly 2-year high against UAE dirham
The Indian rupee fell against the US dollar on Tuesday morning due to rise in oil price, while Pakistani rupee continued to strengthen.
The Indian currency slumped 34 paise to 72.85 against the US dollar (19.85 versus dirham) in opening trade on Tuesday.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 72.85 against the US dollar, falling 34 paise over its previous close.
On Friday, the rupee closed at 72.51. The Indian markets were closed on Monday for Holi festival.
Reliance Securities said the US dollar was flat against the basket of currencies in Asian trade. However, downside could be capped amid a spike in treasury yields, as accelerating vaccinations and massive stimulus in the US stoked inflation concerns.
Brent price rose 0.11 per cent to $65.05 per barrel.
In Pakistan, rupee made smart gains, strengthening to 41.68 against the UAE dirham on Tuesday morning as against Dh42.0 in the previous day, according to xe.com.
The rupee was trading 152.9 against the US dollar.
The rally in Pakistani currency is driven by foreign funds inflow through different government initiatives including the launch of Roshan Digital Account, Naya Pakistan Certificates and tightening the rules to control ‘hawal’ operators.
