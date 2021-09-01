Markets
Logo
 
HOME > Business > Markets

DFM’s trade count jumps 161% as minimum trading commission waiver implemented

Muzaffar Rizvi /Dubai
muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 1, 2021
The DFM General Index gained 13.6 points (0.50 per cent) during Wednesday’s session taking its 2021 gains to 17 per cent. — File photo

The DFM said total number of trade count on first trading session of September reached to 6,739 transactions — the highest level of daily trade count since the beginning of this year


The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) trade count on Wednesday witnessed an increase of 161 per cent on the first day of implementation of the minimum trading commission cancellation.

In a statement, the DFM said total number of trade count on first trading session of September reached to 6,739 transactions — the highest level of daily trade count since the beginning of this year compared to 2,579 transactions on Tuesday.

"Trade count of Wednesday’s session has also jumped 146 per cent compared to its 2,740 average year to date," the statement said.

Additionally, the DFM General Index gained 13.6 points (0.50 per cent) during Wednesday’s session taking its 2021 gains to 17 per cent.

The DFM decision to waive minimum trading commission is part of its numerous initiatives aimed at promoting retail investors’ participation in the market and enabling them to avail its lucrative investment opportunities that include a diversified range of asset classes and financial products.

The immediate jump in trade count underlines that investors targeted by this initiative recognize its importance in reducing the transaction cost and consequently maximizes the potential returns.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com

author

Muzaffar Rizvi

Business Editor/News Editor of Khaleej Times is a well-connected journalist and an economic and financial commentator. He has been in the mainstream journalism since 1997, covering the UAE's economy and key sectors. He holds a post-graduate degree in Economics and has won many awards for authentic and insightful reports on global and regional businesses and economic trends.



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /india-pakistan-markets-struck-by-escalating-conflict macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1038,1036 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 