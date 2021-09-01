DFM’s trade count jumps 161% as minimum trading commission waiver implemented
The DFM said total number of trade count on first trading session of September reached to 6,739 transactions — the highest level of daily trade count since the beginning of this year
The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) trade count on Wednesday witnessed an increase of 161 per cent on the first day of implementation of the minimum trading commission cancellation.
In a statement, the DFM said total number of trade count on first trading session of September reached to 6,739 transactions — the highest level of daily trade count since the beginning of this year compared to 2,579 transactions on Tuesday.
"Trade count of Wednesday’s session has also jumped 146 per cent compared to its 2,740 average year to date," the statement said.
Additionally, the DFM General Index gained 13.6 points (0.50 per cent) during Wednesday’s session taking its 2021 gains to 17 per cent.
The DFM decision to waive minimum trading commission is part of its numerous initiatives aimed at promoting retail investors’ participation in the market and enabling them to avail its lucrative investment opportunities that include a diversified range of asset classes and financial products.
The immediate jump in trade count underlines that investors targeted by this initiative recognize its importance in reducing the transaction cost and consequently maximizes the potential returns.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
