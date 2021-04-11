- EVENTS
Bitcoin above $60,000 again, rises 1.32% to record $60,555.97
On April 1, bitcoin crossed the $60,000 mark for the first time since March 18 on Bitstamp.
Bitcoin rose 1.32 per cent to a record $60,555.97 on Saturday, breaking above $60,000 for a second time in 10 days.
The world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up 118.3 per cent from the year’s low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.
