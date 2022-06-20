Make it in the Emirates Forum starts on Tuesday

Around 1,300 delegates will attend, including industry leaders and representatives from investment firms, major local and international industrial companies, government entities and financial institutions

The second day’s agenda will feature presentations on industrial opportunities offered by Adnoc, Emirates Global Aluminium, Etihad Airways, Nafis Program, and Baker Hughes. — File photo

By Staff Report Published: Mon 20 Jun 2022, 8:32 PM

The Make it in the Emirates Forum, organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, will launch in Abu Dhabi today and will last for two days.

Around 1,300 delegates will attend, including industry leaders and representatives from investment firms, major local and international industrial companies, government entities and financial institutions.

The forum, which includes an exhibition as well as panels, aims to promote the growth of national industries and discuss opportunities for partnership and cooperation in the industrial sector. It also presents opportunities for supply chain localisation, redirecting the value of purchases into the national economy, and benefiting from local purchasing power.

The forum will start A session entitled ‘Industrial Opportunities: Building Resilience’ will be held and joined by Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani, chief executive officer of Tawazun Economic Council; Faisal Al Bannai, executive chairman of Edge Group board of directors; Abdulnasser Ibrahim Saif Bin Kalban, CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium; Farhan Malik Group, CEO of Pure Health; Ismail Ali Abdulla, CEO of Strata; and Khalifa Hassan Al Shamsi, CEO of Etisalat Consumer Digital.

The panel will discuss the future of the energy sector in the UAE and shed light on opportunities in clean technology, hydrogen, oil and gas, and nuclear and renewable energy.

The forum will also host Jasim Husain Thabet, Group CEO and managing director of Taqa; Abdulmunim Saif Al-Kindy, executive director of Adnoc; Khaleefa Yousef Al Mheiri, acting CEO of Taziz; and Abdulla Albreiki, CEO of Aldar Projects, as part of a session titled ‘Industrial Growth’ to discuss how leading national companies are contributing to industrial growth through their supply chain and highlight current and future opportunities.

The forum will host a panel discussion titled ‘Manufacturers Prospective’, which will feature Masaood Ahmed Al Masaood, chairman of the Al Masaood Group; Mistsuru Anezaki, general manager of Al Gharbia Pipe Company; Majid Al Ghurair, CEO of Al Ghurair Group; Thierry Conti, president of Surface Businesses at TechnipFMC; Fahad AlMheiri, deputy managing director of Raytheon Emirates; and Widad Haddad, vice-president and general manager of Emerson UAE, Oman, Yemen & Lebanon at Emerson Automation Solutions.

As part of the first day’s agenda, the forum will feature a number of presentations from national companies that will reveal how the national industrial sector is being enabled to support efforts to diversify and grow the UAE’s national economy, including: The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Taqa, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Emirates Steel (Arkan), Abu Dhabi Ports, Borouge, and Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation.

The second day’s agenda will feature presentations on industrial opportunities offered by Adnoc, Emirates Global Aluminium, Etihad Airways, Nafis Program, and Baker Hughes.

— business@hotmail.com