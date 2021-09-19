Mai Dubai launches fastest bottled water production line in the region

Mai Dubai, the bottled water company fully owned by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), has made a landmark milestone with the launch of the fastest bottled water production line in Asia, Oceania, and Africa (AOA) region.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa, inaugurated Mai Dubai’s game-changing water line, which was completed in collaboration with Sidel, leading provider of equipment and services solutions for packaging beverage, food, home and personal care products in PET, can and glass.

The newly opened facility leverages Sidel’s state-of-the-art ‘Super Combi’ technology to produce a maximum output of 86,000 bottles per hour. Mai Dubai is going to capitalise on this top-level performance to expand its bottled water business and cement its lead in the industry.

“Establishing Mai Dubai bottled drinking-water company and factory supports the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide potable water according to the highest international standards and make Dubai the happiest city on earth for residents and visitors. Mai Dubai’s collaboration with Sidel comes at a time of increased consumer demand for bottled drinking water products in the region," Al Tayer said.

"The maximum output achieved in less time will enable us to effectively meet the need of our local communities while leveling up our commitment to hygiene, safety, and cost optimisation. This is also a major step towards Mai Dubai’s efforts to minimize waste of resources, especially during the water bottling process. Our mutually supportive partnership comes with numerous advantages that will ultimately benefit all our stakeholders, who include the wider members of our society,” Al Tayer added.

“Through this latest investment in our water production facility, we are now well-positioned to make Mai Dubai the number one brand in the UAE market. Following our partnership, we are looking forward to developing a centre of excellence for bottled water in the Asia, Oceania, and Africa region,” he noted.

The cooperation between the two sides began with Sidel pilot testing its digital EIT (Efficiency Improvement Tool) platform, an advanced line monitoring system, on Mai Dubai’s existing production lines. The company’s confidence in the EIT platform had opened the door for Sidel to demonstrate the power of its ‘Super Combi’ technology, especially in terms of boosting the organization’s digitalization efforts.

Alexander van ‘t Riet, CEO of Mai Dubai, said: “Our high-speed water line changes the game in terms of what traditional competitive machines bring to the market. It also reflects how much we value innovation and how determined we are to implement it in every aspect of our operations. Innovation has allowed us to keep up with the changing preferences of our consumers and be one step ahead of the competition.”

For his part, Harbinder Kathuria, Vice President Sales for Middle East, Africa & India at Sidel, said: “The launch of the region’s fastest water bottling line at the Mai Dubai plant in Dubai is testament to the collaboration between two organizations coming together to enhance operational efficiencies and productivity thanks to Sidel’s innovative Super Combi technology. Working alongside the Mai Dubai team mirrors our commitment to provide our partners with advanced solutions to ensure that they reach their corporate goals, boost their performance, and help them grow their respective businesses in a sustainable way.”

Apart from the UAE market, Mai Dubai has also been supplying its products to several countries in Asia, Africa, Europe, and the GCC. Since 2015, it has been the proud water refreshment partner of Emirates Airlines.

business@khaleejtimes.com