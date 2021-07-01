Maersk signs shipbuilding deal for world´s first container vessel fuelled by carbon neutral methanol
Hyundai Mipo Dockyards to build the 2100 TEU feeder vessel and expected delivery is by mid-2023.
A.P. Moller - Maersk and Hyundai Mipo Dockyards have agreed on a contract for Hyundai Mipo to build a feeder vessel with a dual engine technology enabling it to sail on either methanol or traditional very low sulphur fuel. Maersk announced the intention to order the vessel, an industry first, on February 17, 2021. It will fly the Danish flag.
“This groundbreaking container vessel shows that scalable solutions to properly solve shipping’s emissions challenge are available already today. From 2023 it will give us valuable experience in operating the container vessels of the future while offering a truly carbon neutral product for our many customers who look to us for help to decarbonise their supply chains,” said Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, CEO of Fleet and Strategic Brands, A.P. Moller - Maersk.
The feeder will be 172 metres long and will sail in the network of Sealand Europe, a Maersk subsidiary, on the Baltic shipping route between Northern Europe and the Bay of Bothnia.
The methanol propulsion configuration for the vessel will be developed by MAN Energy Solutions and Hyundai Engine and Machinery (main engine) and Himsen (aux engine) in collaboration with Hyundai Mipo and Maersk. Classification society will be American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).
“Developing this vessel is a significant challenge, but we have already come a long way in our work with the yard and the makers to reach this milestone. While we are pioneering these solutions for our industry, we are working with well-proven technologies and the cost potential from further scaling is becoming very clear to us,” said Ole Graa Jakobsen, head of Fleet Technology, A.P. Moller - Maersk.
More than half of Maersk’s largest customers have set — or are in the process of setting — ambitious science-based or zero carbon targets for their supply chains, making the order another important step in the Maersk efforts to support the rising number of customers calling for carbon neutral products.
— sandhya@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
Adio, ECA to provide support for startups...
Adio and ECA embark on Dh15m three-year Anjal Z programme to localise ... READ MORE
-
Business
Hitachi ABB Power Grids is evolving to become...
Coinciding with its first-year anniversary, the global technology and ... READ MORE
-
Business
Jet Airways creditors to take 95% haircut;...
The resolution plan of Dubai-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan and... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Choithrams opens new store in Al Barsha 1
The 4,500 square feet supermarket will offer a wide range of products ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Clear your toll fines before renewing...
Payments can be done through online channels including DARB website... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE begins issuing work permits for Golden Visa...
Work permits and contracts between employers and workers who receive... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel: 4 Indians fly to Sharjah on Air ...
UAE is allowing entry to investor visa holders and their dependents,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Stranded expats fly via Armenia
Travel agents recommend ICA, GDRFA approvals before travel. READ MORE
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
30 June 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program
2 votes | 30 June 2021
Rest of Asia
Probe opened into Google, Amazon over fake reviews