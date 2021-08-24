Maersk accelerates fleet decarbonisation with new vessel order
The new ships will enable the company to reduce its annual CO2 emissions by about one million tonnes.
Danish shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk said Tuesday it was speeding up plans for an environment-friendly fleet with the order of eight carbon-neutral container vessels, a pioneering project in the highly-polluting industry.
Maersk said in a statement that it will introduce the “groundbreaking” ocean-going vessels, capable of operating on carbon-neutral methanol, in the first quarter of 2024.
The ships, built by Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and equipped with dual fuel engines, will be able to each transport 16,000 containers, and will account for about three percent of the company’s fleet.
The deal with HHI includes an option for four more vessels in 2025.
According to Maersk, the new ships will enable the company to reduce its annual CO2 emissions by about one million tonnes.
Global maritime transport is more polluting than the aviation sector, according to the Higher Institute of Maritime Economics (Isemar).
It is responsible for 2.98 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, 2018 figures from the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) show.
“The time to act is now, if we are to solve shipping’s climate challenge,” AP Moller-Maersk chief executive Soren Skou said in the statement.
“This order proves that carbon-neutral solutions are available today across container vessel segments and that Maersk stands committed to the growing number of our customers who look to decarbonise their supply chains.”
“Further, this is a firm signal to fuel producers that sizable market demand for the green fuels of the future is emerging at speed,” he added.
In February, the group announced it would launch its first carbon-neutral vessel in 2023, seven years ahead of its initial target.
That ship will operate on bio-methanol and will sail intra-regional routes.
Maersk, which sold its oil division in 2017 to TotalEnergies, aims to be carbon neutral by 2050.
In 2020, it said it had reduced its carbon emissions by 42 percent from the previous year. — AFP
-
Energy
Oil up 2% on brighter demand outlook and Mexican...
Mexico offshore platform fire takes 400,000 bpd offline; US to sell... READ MORE
-
Local Business
IHC eyes deals worth ‘a few billion...
IHC, now the most valuable company on the Abu Dhabi bourse with a... READ MORE
-
Local Business
UAE outstrips global tourism trends in H1
The outlook for the ravel tourism sector has been brightening as the... READ MORE
-
Global Business
UAE, Israel ink cooperation deal for digital...
Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Saeed Bin Shakhbout al Nahyan, chairman of Federal ... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed wants to thank men who saved...
The Dubai Ruler took to Twitter to share a video that showed the... READ MORE
-
News
Ain Dubai to open on October 21, tickets start...
The wheel - which towers at 250 metres – is located on... READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai Schools to increase student enrolment by...
Dubai Schools was launched earlier this year as a new model of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi Arabia allows vaccinated residents to return
This also includes passengers who had transited through these... READ MORE
News
Abu Dhabi: Gang busted for printing 100,000 massage cards
23 August 2021
Jobs
UAE Jobs: Multiple firms hiring, salary up to Dh5,000
23 August 2021
News
Dubai's most affordable areas: Rents start from Dh14,000
24 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school