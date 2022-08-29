LuLu Exchange opens three new branches in UAE

Dr Aman Puri, Consul-General of India; Adeeb Ahamed; and other senior management officials at the opening of 87th branch in the UAE and 250th globally at Silicon Central Mall, Dubai.

Mon 29 Aug 2022

The UAE’s premier cross-border payments company LuLu Exchange on Monday opened three new branches in the country, to zip past the 250-global branch count of its parent company LuLu Financial Group.

The 250th milestone branch was inaugurated at Dubai’s Silicon Central Mall, with the other two branches opening up at Sharjah’s Al Majaz and Maaza regions.

The milestone branch was inaugurated by Dr Aman Puri, Consul-General of India, in the presence of the holding company’s managing director, Adeeb Ahamed, and other senior management.

Dr Puri said: “I am delighted to be part of this momentous occasion that celebrates the eventful journey of LuLu Financial Holdings. The company’s network of LuLu Exchange branches in the UAE, coupled with its digital innovations, have positively influenced the remittance & currency exchange sector in many ways. I wish the team my very best on their ambitious journey to further disrupt this space.”

With these openings, the total number of LuLu Exchange branches in the UAE stands at 89.

“Today’s openings are a celebration of our incredible journey in the UAE, a nation from where we started in the year 2009 and spread our wings globally. The new branches represent our trust in the UAE economy, and our determination to disrupt the regional payments ecosystem. We have constantly been attuned to the sector’s needs, and the branches will serve to build upon our ongoing goal to bridge the gap between our consumers and various physical & digital touchpoints,” said Ahamed.

