UAE professionals upbeat on upcoming year, survey shows

Professionals across the UAE have said that they are upbeat about what 2022 will bring, with many hoping to score a new job with a better salary, new research has shown.

According to a new survey by Bayt.com and YouGov, titled ‘Career Aspirations in the MENA’, eight in 10 professionals in the UAE have a positive outlook for the upcoming year. Additionally, the UAE emerged as the most preferred country for relocation purposes. More than 70 per cent reported setting future professional goals for themselves, which included finding a new job, learning new skills, and getting a higher salary.

With career development in mind, 57 per cent believe they deserve to work in a higher-level position, and 45 per cent are willing to move to another department or area of expertise to develop their skillsets and further their professional careers. In addition, 47 per cent of UAE respondents state they are willing to move into a different industry altogether to broaden their professional expertise.

Ola Haddad, director of Human Resources at Bayt.com says that it is “exciting” to observe that the majority of respondents in the survey are optimistic about the coming year. “This encouraging outlook will reflect positively on the region’s hiring activity and the individual career progression.”

The top three factors that were seen as important in an ideal job for UAE professionals were salary and benefits at 78 per cent, opportunities for career growth at 62 per cent and job security at 37 per cent.

Interestingly, 45 per cent of respondents said that they are much more likely to prefer being an employee, rather than owning a business (29 per cent). The reported reasons for seeking employment in the UAE are marked by the desire to consistently learn and gain experience, as indicated by 66 per cent of respondents. This was followed by being financially independent at 54 per cent, making money at 53 per cent, and feeling useful to society at 37 per cent.

When it came to motivation levels in the workplace, around six in 10 respondents reported feeling motivated at work. Only 18 per cent reported not being motivated, while the remainder were neutral. Possibly connected to motivation at work, the prevalence of mentors and role models featured highly in the findings, with almost 50 per cent of respondents reporting that they have either a mentor or role model in their careers. In addition, 56 per cent reported that higher salaries and perks/benefits would increase motivation at work; this is followed by better work-life balance at 50 per cent; and an opportunity to express creativity/ showcase skills at 41 per cent.

Overwhelmingly, the top personal goal for next year was reported to be saving more money, according to over seven in 10 respondents. Other prominent goals included buying property, spending more time with family, and exercising more. Furthermore, 37 per cent of respondents preferred to retire after the age of 60 and 23 per cent chose retirement before 50, indicating that more professionals desire to stay in the workforce for a longer period of time.

