UAE, Pakistan Business Council discuss strengthening trade & investment ties
Trade volume between the UAE and Pakistan amounted to $8.19 billion in 2019
The board of directors of the Pakistan Business Council in Dubai recently met with Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, in Dubai to discuss various business opportunities and ways to strengthen trade between the UAE and Pakistan.
Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said: “We remain prepared to provide full assistance to the Pakistan Business Council members in enabling more Pakistani entrepreneurs and businessmen to explore the opportunities available in the UAE market.”
The UAE is Pakistan's largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments and remittances. The trade volume between the two countries amounted to around $8.19 billion in the year 2019.
Since its establishment in 2004, the Pakistan Business Council in Dubai has been playing a pivotal role in bringing the business communities in Pakistan and UAE closer. The council was set up and mandated under the auspices of Dubai Chamber with the objectives of trade promotion, commerce and mutual investments between Pakistan and the UAE. The council is set to organize a major UAE-Pakistan Business and Investment Seminar, in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of State for Foreign Trade.
The Pakistan Business Council consists of a large group of Pakistani businessmen, businesswomen, investors and professionals based in the UAE. The council members represent companies from various and diverse sectors like real estate, insurance and finance, industrial machinery, automobiles, business machines, education, print & electronic media, digital advertising and various Pakistani technology start ups.
Ahmed Sheikhani, president of the Pakistan Business Council, said: “I, on behalf of directors and around 600 business members, thank Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi for his support to the Pakistani business community. This meeting is a new milestone in UAE-Pakistan trade relations. We will work together with Minister of State for Foreign Trade in bolstering the trade and mutual investments between the two countries.”
