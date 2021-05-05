McFaddens & Co expands Multi-Family Office into the Middle East

McFaddens & Co, an international multi-family office providing the global suite of investment, wealth management, philanthropic and lifestyle services, has announced that it has completed the establishment of the McFaddens & Co UAE operation, expanding the group’s operations in the fast-growing and underserved EMEA market.

The McFaddens & Co operations hub in the UAE adds over $300 million to the group’s AUM and brings an experienced team with a proven track record of building AUM. The UAE office provides a foothold to expand into the wider region and forms a key pillar of McFaddens & Co’s ambition to become a leading provider of family office services in the APAC and EMEA regions. By expanding into this market, the group will offer clients local service, trusted advice and a truly international suite of services.

“The Middle East is home to nearly 200 billionaires and more than a million High Net Worth Individuals, yet the region is underserved by the Multi-Family Office market,” said Max Eppel, CEO of McFaddens & Co.

“We are committed to meeting this demand by offering a Multi-Family Office service that truly understands our clients’ needs. From our hub in the UAE, we have ambitious multi-phased plans to expand the reach and breadth of our offering across the Middle East and other fast-growing markets globally. We welcome our new team members and look forward to supporting our new clients in the region,” he said.

The UAE office will be led by Nathan Tolman, who joins McFaddens & Co as a director. Tolman founded Offshore Management Consulting in 2004 to help companies structure their businesses in the UAE and manage their projects in the region. He draws on more than 24 years of international financial and consulting experience and will support McFaddens & Co to execute on its strategy across the EMEA region and globally.

“We are very excited to have joined McFaddens & Co as a hub for its growth plans in the region,” said Nathan Tolman, director of McFaddens & Co. “McFaddens & Co is perfectly positioned to provide clients with a full suite of MFO services where there is a large established waiting demand in the EMEA region. The group is well respected and brings a fresh, independent approach to the MFO market. We are confident our clients will be well served as part of McFaddens & Co.”

