Masdar City Free Zone launches new license options to support Abu Dhabi business growth
Masdar City Free Zone has announced the launch of new business package options for new and existing companies based in the region’s hub for innovative sustainable technologies, Masdar City.
In line with the recent UAE government announcement to ease the business environment in the UAE, Masdar City Free Zone has introduced the new business package options to further support business growth and development in Abu Dhabi.
Abdulla Balalaa, executive director, Masdar City, said: "Masdar City is home to hundreds of companies, both international and local, that are dedicated to developing sustainability-focused technological innovations of the future. As the city’s dynamic ecosystem continues to grow, our free zone is also ensuring that new and existing businesses, can benefit from extremely competitive license options in addition to the unique network of education, R&D and innovation, that they automatically become a part of at Masdar City."
"With the recent government notice to ease the business environment, Abu Dhabi’s position as an attractive global hub that promotes economic diversification, empowers global talent, and supports the emirate’s sustainable development, is further reinforced. Masdar City Free Zone fully supports this, and we look forward to welcoming even more innovative companies to our growing community," added Balalaa.
Wam
