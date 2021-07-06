Jawhara Jewellery strengthens presence in UAE with 17 new stores
Jawhara Jewellery has announced that it is strengthening its presence in the UAE and starting 2021 on a strong note, with the opening of five new showrooms within the emirates.
The new showrooms all opened in popular locations of Warqa City Mall and Al Tahnya Mall in Dubai, Yas Mall and Al Dafra in Abu Dhabi, and City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah. Covering over 5,000sqf of area, the new showrooms opening are part of the group’s aggressive expansion plans, and strengthening the group’s positioning within the country and international markets.
Tamjid Abdullah, deputy CEO of Jawhara Jewellery, said: “We hope to meet and exceed the expectations of our trusted customers with the addition of the new stores. We recently launched our strategy that aims to expand our presence and to host a Jawhara Store in all neighborhoods with a vision of going places."
He added: "We give an assurance to our ever-growing customers that - there is always a Jawhara store near you. And We are always committed to provide the most beautiful and latest jewelry designs that distinguish us and our customers.
The new stores are distinguished by their luxurious and distinctive design that reflects the characters of Jawhara Jewellery with a simple exterior design, but which reflects the well-known elegance of Jawhara Jewellery, and a distinctive modern design with a heritage touch that reflects the legacy of this brand that extends for more than 100 years.
Jawhara Jewellery has gained a trendsetting reputation in the region by continuously exploring ways to invent novel designs and enhancing its customer service experience and presence in the region. All efforts have helped grow Jawhara Jewellery from a UAE based retailer into a GCC brand, retailing exquisite designs and brands.
