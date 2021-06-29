Italy seeks to boost UAE’s dental industry infrastructure, practices

Good dental health starts from what you put at the dinner table, so if you are the type of individual that scoffs at a healthy diet, your teeth will suffer for it, experts at the Italian Trade Agency pavilion at AEEDC Dubai 2021 said.

Supported by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, a total of 54 Italian companies are showcasing some of the latest innovations in the field of dentistry, including high-calibre equipment, solutions, and consumables that feature advanced technologies.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, officials at the event noted that Italy is a global leader in the ‘business of smiles’ and that Italian companies can play a key role in the development of the UAE’s growing dental industry.

Nicola Lener, ambassador of Italy to the UAE, revealed that despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the Italian dental industry continued to innovate and develop new technologies, confirming its leadership in the UAE market. He said that over €24 million worth of products were supplied to the UAE in 2020, making Italy the number one supplier of dental equipment with over one third of the market share.

“The position of the Italian dental industry is determined globally by the quality of the technology and the innovation it embodies,” he said. “We are talking about a highly technological industry; and, in several sectors, we are seeing new materials being brought in as well as digital solutions such as scanning and 3D printing.”

“Ties between the UAE and Italy can be strengthened in this sector with technology at its core,” he added. “Both countries have a common social sense and recognise the importance of a smile. In Italy, we call this the industry of smiles. The UAE and Italy can together build on their existing relations in the dental field. This is a growing industry in the UAE and we see a lot of potential for it to grow and for us to offer our expertise in the field.”

Amedeo Scarpa, Italian trade commissioner to the UAE, said that Italy increased the exports of dental hygiene products to the UAE by 11 per cent, worth over €7.5 million in 2020; and exported another €7.5 million worth of special furniture for medicine, surgery, and dentistry.

Looking ahead, he said that consumers can expect to see more of 3D printing technologies being used in the dental industry. “This was something that you might not have even heard of before. Another technology that they can expect to see is laser scanning your mouth so that the dentist can be less invasive with their checkups; and this is a trend that we are seeing with dental instruments as well - they have increased reliability but are not as invasive.”

He added that it is no secret that a lot of people are hesitant about going to the dentist because they equate it with invasive and painful procedures, but that this does not have to be the case. He also talked about how an increase in poor diets have resulted in an increase in visits to the dentist. “Good dental health is also about prevention and it starts with what you put at the table. A healthy diet means that you are investing in good dental health.”

