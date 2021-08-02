in5 launches Fashion Lab to empower Dubai’s aspiring designers

In5 on Monday announced the official launch of the in5 Fashion Lab – a boutique production facility for emerging and established designers located next to Dubai Design District (d3).

The in5 Fashion Lab is a design-to-delivery agile facility with state-of-the-art infrastructure and equipment where aspiring designers are provided with the support, guidance and mentorship to launch their own fashion brands. Led by a team of experts with years of experience in major fashion houses such as Marc Jacobs, local creatives have the opportunity to create new collections across women’s ready-to-wear, prêt-à-porter, children’s clothing, menswear and modest fashion.

The in5 Fashion Lab is part of in5 Design, an creative centre for startups located nearby d3. It offers a wide range of services to in5 members and the wider public at competitive rates, including apparel design, textile design, sampling, grading, production, business development, mentorship and material procurement.

Some of its key benefits include small-scale manufacturing with low minimum order quantities, which allows aspiring designers to start small by making between one to 1,000 units before scaling up. Its proximity to d3 also provides an inspiring environment for aspirational creatives to work in close proximity to some of the world’s biggest fashion brands such as Dior and Burberry.

Majed Al Suwaidi, managing director of Dubai Media City, said: “After His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-Presidents and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced plans to transform the emirate into a global hub for the creative industries by 2025, we immediately began to explore how we could contribute to this important initiative. Through the in5 Fashion Lab, we believe we can develop and empower a new cadre of homegrown leaders that inspire growth in our knowledge and innovation-based economy.”

He added: “Since its inception in 2013, in5 has played a key role in cementing Dubai’s position as the region’s leading startup and innovation hub. We provide an enabling environment with state-of-the-art infrastructure, mentorship programmes and access to angel investors and venture capitalists to turn new ideas into commercially viable ventures. The in5 Fashion Lab is an exciting next step forward in our continuous efforts to deliver on the UAE’s vision and inspire the next generation of talent.”

The in5 Fashion Lab is available to all in5 members. The wider public is welcome to use its industry-grade equipment which includes top-of-the-range German and Japanese sewing, stitching and cutting machines at competitive prices.

