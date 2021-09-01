Expo Centre Sharjah to host 12 major events, exhibitions

The Expo Centre Sharjah is gearing up to welcome another season of exhibitions and events, with about 12 diverse fairs taking place until the end of this year.

This is a continuation of the activities of the centre, which witnessed various events during the past seven months.

“Since the beginning of this year, we have organised and hosted over 10 diverse and successful events, with a higher-than-anticipated participation rate either for exhibiting companies or visitors,” said Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, adding that this clearly reflects the leading position the Centre enjoys as a prominent destination for exhibitions and events organisation.

This also reflects the success of the Centre’s tireless efforts to promote the exhibitions industry and tourism in the UAE and Sharjah in particular, he added.

Speaking on the centre’s success in organising exhibitions during the pandemic, Al Midfa noted that despite the challenges posed by the virus spread, the Emirate of Sharjah took the lead globally in the return of this industry via the Expo Centre Sharjah while adopting the strictest precautionary measures, in accordance with the directives of Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

“Our events calendar for this year has taken into consideration the implementation of the emirate’s vision in terms of economic diversification, by developing the exhibitions industry and enhancing its competitiveness, so as to maintain the emirate’s position as a regional leader of this industry.

“Our plans and programmes also didn’t overlook the important economic sectors in the emirate, in addition to activating the contribution of these sectors to the emirate’s GDP,” Al Midfa noted.

Concerning the preparations for the Expo 2020 Dubai, the CEO of the Expo Centre Sharjah underscored that winning the right to organise and host Expo 2020 in Dubai is yet another testament to the ability and excellence of the state’s exhibitions and conferences sector to organise such major events, which requires all of us to get ready for it.

“Immediately after the decision of Dubai’s Expo 2020 win, we have adopted long-term investment plans at all the facilities of the centre, under the guidance of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in order to ensure the application of resilience in the centre’s operations and to keep pace with the requirements of exhibitors and partners,” Al Midfa added.

“Besides providing the latest equipment, we have developed the centre’s infrastructure and logistical services to raise the bar of its services, both in terms of upgrading facilities or improving the level and quality of the events organised.”

The exhibition spaces have also been increased, plus providing all the technical and advanced requirements to improve its performance, which enhanced the centre’s position in serving those participating in various events.

From September 23-25, the centre is set to host the 8th edition of the Real Estate Investment Exhibition (ACRES 2021), which is organised by the SCCI and Real Estate Registration Department, with the participation of a large number of real estate developers, contracting and building materials companies, and real estate brokers.

In October, the Centre will host 48th edition of Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show (WJMES).

In the same month, the Centre will be organising the 23rd edition of the “National Career Exhibition”, the first of its kind across the country. In the meantime, the center will be hosting the 17th International Education Show, which is considered one of the most prominent academic events grabbing the attention of thousands of students every year.

Next November, the Centre will be hosting the “Sharjah International Book Fair”, the largest of its kind in the region. The Fair is packed with thousands of cultural events and enormous activities for all family members.

Further to that, the Centre will be organizing six events specializing in fashion, electronics, and furniture, which are intended to back the retail sector and boost its sales. — Wam