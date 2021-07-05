Enoc Group renews its agreement with Meisheng Investment Development
Enoc Group has renewed its agreement with Meisheng Investment Development Co for another five years, for the exclusive supply and distribution of Enoc Lubricant products in China.
The agreement enables Enoc to achieve its ambitious plans of distributing more than 20 million litres of products over the next five years; meeting the increasing demand for lubricants, greases and oils in the Chinese market, including construction, transport, general manufacturing, power generation and OEM.
Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Enoc Group, said: “Our agreement with Meisheng Investment Development Co underlines our commitment to expand our international footprint, offering our international customers best, safest and latest product range. China is one of the strong global markets where we are actively seeking to expand our presence. The new partnership will enable us to gain significant market share.”
Through its agreement with Meisheng Development, Enoc plans to distribute a comprehensive product portfolio, which includes: Engine Oils, Automotive Gear Oils, Automatic Transmission Fluids, Hydraulic Oils, Industrial Oils, Greases, Brake Fluids, Engine Coolants, and Injector Cleaners.
Qiu Weihao, CEO of Meisheng Investment Development Co, said: “Meisheng is proud to have been associated with Enoc for the past seven years; marketing Enoc products in various cities in China. We are honored at the confidence Enoc has in us and are thankful for their support.”
Earlier this year, nine products of the Groups lubricant oils range have been certified by the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) ‘API Service SP’, the newest API gasoline engine oil specification standard.
Meisheng Investment Development is a private company based in China and is involved in import, exports and trade.
business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Local Business
Enoc Group renews its agreement with Meisheng...
Enoc Group has renewed its agreement with Meisheng Investment... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Majority of GCC mobile traffic will be on 5G...
5G remains on track to become the fastest adopted mobile generation... READ MORE
-
Business
Food commodity prices to ease, emissions to rise, ...
GHG emissions from agriculture were projected to increase by 4 per... READ MORE
-
Business
Abu Dhabi real estate firm hires banks for dollar ...
The company hired Emirates NBD Capital and First Abu Dhabi Bank as... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New Covid-19 scanners boost footfall at malls in...
Shoppers can move around knowing that everyone is Covid-19 negative. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Don't fall for fake trading offers, warn...
The authority called on the public to exercise caution and not be... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flight suspensions: Emirates call centres...
Flights from a few countries, including India, Pakistan and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,573 cases, 1,527 recoveries, 5...
More than 59 million PCR tests have been carried out across the... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
2 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program