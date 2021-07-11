Dragon Mart launches Dragon Mart mobile application

Dragon Mart, the world’s largest Chinese trading hub outside mainland China, has announced the launch of the Dragon Mart mobile application, an end-to-end transactional shopping platform that allows users to purchase wholesale items directly from the app.

The strategic initiative by Nakheel and DP World is an extension to Dragon Mart’s omnichannel model and comes after the successful launch of Dragonmart.ae in Q4, 2020. Bringing wholesale bargains to customers’ fingertips – with a 20 per cent discount for new customers throughout July 2021 – the Dragon Mart app is an extension to the website, featuring more than 70,000 products with competitive price points across key categories including home, garden, furniture, home improvements, tools and more. Designed to connect Dragon Mart’s retailers with customers across the UAE and beyond, the app promises to deliver a seamless, convenient shopping experience and contactless delivery within 48 hours.

Omar Khoory, chief assets & hospitality Officer at Nakheel, said: “In September 2020, we digitised the largest B2B and B2C wholesale marketplace with the launch of Dragonmart.ae. Today we are bringing Dragon Mart even closer to the consumer, by launching a mobile application with thousands of products available at customers’ fingertips. As one of the leading online retail markets in the region, the UAE continues to foster an environment that supports the growth of e-commerce, and this will allow our new app to thrive. Championing the government’s vision in accelerating digital adoption, we will continue to devise new ways to help connect our wholesalers with customers everywhere.”

Mike Bhaskaran, group COO, Digital Technology and Logistics, DP World, said that the launch of the Dragon Mart App represents another key milestone in the brand’s journey towards digital transformation.

“Covid-19 has brought forth significant shifts to the shopping industry, and as a brand that places digital innovation at the core, we wanted to take this step to meet the evolving requirements of SMEs as well as consumers. By leveraging our smart logistics and value-driven offering, we will deliver a strong and seamless platform that aims to elevate the customer’s shopping experience as well as support the growth aspirations of the traders,” he said.

The Dragonmart app is available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play Store under Dragonmart. New customers will receive up to 20 per cent off their purchases until July 31, 2021.

