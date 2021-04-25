DMCC plans to launch cacao centre in Dubai

The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre will transform Dubai into an international cacao trade hub

The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) on Sunday announced plans to launch a cacao centre that aims to make Dubai a global hub for trade in the bean, the Dubai government’s media office said on Sunday.

The world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise said it would initially incubate a select range of cacao services starting in mid-2021 within its Coffee Centre in Jebel Ali free zone. The new initiative will transform the emirate into an international trade hub for the in-demand superfood as part of its mid to long-term development strategy, it said.

“The DMCC Cacao Centre represents the next phase of our growth strategy and will see us transform Dubai into a global hub for the cacao trade,” said Ahmed bin Sulayem, executive chairman and chief executive officer of DMCC.

In contact with industry players

DMCC is in contact with a range of cacao industry players, including Blue Stripes Urban Cacao and stakeholders across West Africa and South America, in order to better understand the needs of the market and how Dubai can play a central role in supporting its sustainable growth, according to the media office.

Last July, DMCC said it plans to expand its Coffee Centre, which opened in 2019, as well as its Tea Centre, which launched in 2005. The coffee centre offers infrastructure and services for green bean storage, processing, roasting, packing and delivery.

“Few thought the DMCC Tea Centre and DMCC Coffee Centre would reach the levels of trade we see today, so by utilising our expertise and experience gained from developing these commodities, we see cacao and its high-growth potential as a logical next step. Whilst connecting producers with consumers will be an important part of our model, we will ensure DMCC Cacao Centre follows our high-level approach toward sustainability, which prioritises driving value across the entire supply chain,” Bin Sulayem.

Global demand for the superfood cacao — shell, fruit and beans — is rising and considered one of nature’s highest sources of magnesium and iron, as well as antioxidants and natural cacao butter. Cacao is also linked to holistic wellness and is used for physical, mental and emotional balance.

