DigiPay 2021 to highlight evolving nature of payments during pandemic

DigiPay 2021 will return on July 28, 2021, for an exclusive on-ground event, with a carefully selected lineup of expert speakers

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has made robust and secure payment infrastructure not only the need of the hour, but also a major contributor to the success of any organisation’s digital transformation plans.

As part of this shift in the industry, Khaleej Times has announced the second edition of DigiPay: The Future of Digital Payments Summit, which will help organisations, looking at building or upgrading their current payments infrastructure, to better understand the choices they have and the way they should go about it. DigiPay 2021 will return on July 28, 2021, for an exclusive on-ground event, with a carefully selected lineup of expert speakers engaging in in-depth panel discussions and Q&A sessions.

Top digital payments and business leaders in the region will also get together and share their views on various trends and topics in the industry, ranging from infrastructure scalability to cybersecurity issues. The panel sessions will also highlight the impact of Covid-19 on global digital payments; the move towards a cashless society; and the role of SMEs in spearheading the growth of a digital economy.

Francois Orhan, director of Payment, Loyalty & Data, at Alshaya Group, said that payments are “key moments” in the different journeys experienced by customers.

“Building a payment proposition around the customer experience requires effective handling of every payment journey; from offering relevant payment facilities to payment safety and security, growth from third party customers, payment related costs, and finally, customer insight from payment data,” Orhan said. “I am excited to join the 2021 edition of DigiPay and look forward to discussing - together with a community of payments experts - the challenges and opportunities around payments acceptance and payments processing for modern retailers in a post-Covid-19 era.”

“As more and more cashless payment options are adopted in the Middle East, we must, as retailers, ensure that we are giving our customers the fastest and easiest methods of payment during their shopping journey. This means regularly evaluating and introducing new options at the checkout, online and offline,” said Philip Smith, digital group director at Kamal Osman Jamjoom Group.

“Cashless payments are ever evolving, and with the rise of alternative currencies like Crypto, and new innovative wallets being developed in the FinTech space, we do not anticipate our journey into alternative payment methods ending anytime soon,” he added. “Attending DigiPay 2021 helps us keep on top of the new innovations in the market that can be leveraged in our business.”

“Who will be the winners and losers in the rapid evolution of the global payments and banking industry? I am thrilled to be discussing the future of payments with an expert panel at Digipay 2021,” said Ben Lloyd, head of Digital Product at Banque Saudi Frans.

rohma@khaleejtimes.com