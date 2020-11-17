Covid-19: UAE companies should consider hybrid work environment, say top executives

Firms must provide employees with necessary tools and equipment for a suitable work environment at home.

Companies in UAE should consider a hybrid work environment, a combination of office and remote working, as a permanent feature - and provide employees with the necessary tools, techniques and equipment for a suitable work environment at home, say top UAE executives.

The issue of a hybrid work environment was raised during a campaign, titled 'Let’s Create a Healthy and Happy Workplace', organised by the Dubai Chamber Sustainability Week 2020.

The virtual round table shed light on the opportunities and challenges associated with physical, psychological and professional aspects of remote working during and post Covid-19 pandemic.

The CEO Dialogue event was attended by high-level speakers and panellists, including Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chamber; Rola Abu Manneh, CEO, Standard Chartered, UAE; Stuart Harrison, CEO, Emrill Services; Phil Malem, CEO, Serco Middle East; and Andrew Shaw, Group CEO, Ducab., who shared insights on employee well-being and best practices in boosting employee engagement during Covid-19.

More than 57,000 employees across 42 companies and nine academic institutions and non-profit organisations took part in a Dubai Chamber-led campaign, which raised awareness about the importance of prioritising employee happiness and health.

The speakers noted that businesses must rethink the work environment - developing systems and skills that empower employees to work from home. More than ever, organisations need to make employee engagement a front-and-centre issue and leaders need to learn to trust their employees more and avoid micromanaging them.

Top management should lead

Industry leaders noted that employee health and well-being should be a top priority for any organisation and at the top of the human resources agenda.

Top management should lead the way by being visible, advocate for employee health and well-being, and manage with compassion and empathy during such unprecedented times, experts noted, adding that it is now an ideal time to embrace technological innovations in the fields of health and well-being.

However, they pointed out that there is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to adopting technological solutions for employee well-being as such initiatives should be tailored to the organisation’s specific needs.

