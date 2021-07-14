Adnec acquires second hotel in London, eyes tourism boost

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, managing director and group CEO, Adnec, said the acquisition comes in line with the company’s long-term investment strategy and to boost business tourism.

Leading the post-pandemic recovery phase, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (Adnec) has acquired DoubleTree By Hilton Hotel London ExCel, its second hotel in the UK and sixth overall.

“Adnec holds a long-term investor perspective in identifying and acquiring key assets in developed markets. As such, this acquisition strengthens the group’s competitiveness, increases the direct and indirect economic contributions of the hotel and hospitality sector to the UK economy, and further enhances the business tourism sectors in both nations.”

Now there are a total six hotels in the groups’ portfolio, including Aloft Abu Dhabi, Andaz Capital Gate, Abu Dhabi, Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Abu Dhabi, and Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara in the UAE, and Aloft London ExCel.

Al Dhaheri said the new acquisition contributes to further diversification of revenue streams and reduces risks from global market fluctuations.

“We have a long track record in overseeing successful hotel assets and will bring those same strategies and insights to ensure the continued commercial success of this hotel. ExCeL London, and the ecosystem of hotels and hospitality outlets which exist around it, has strong growth potential over coming years: potential which we want to strengthen as much as possible.”

The waterfront hotel is situated adjacent to ExCeL London exhibition centre, which is also under the ownership of Adnec Group. The nine-floor hotel, built in 2011, contains 287 guest rooms. It is situated on the banks of the Royal Docks, near Canary Wharf, the hotel contains a range of dining and leisure outlets for guests.

Alex Pritchard, co-chief executive officer of Axiom Hospitality, who will oversee the management of the hotel, added: “The hotel is a strong quality asset in a strategically important location.”

