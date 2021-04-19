Abu Dhabi issues two PPP tenders to the private sector

Abu Dhabi is launching two major infrastructure public-private partnership (PPP) projects under the Partnership Projects framework issued by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), for the procurement of three new schools and phase 2 of its street lighting upgrade programme.

Potential bidders can now submit expressions of interest for the two projects. These PPP projects will enhance opportunities for private sector involvement in the delivery of infrastructure projects and public services, while improving liveability, access and quality of services for Abu Dhabi residents.

Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, director general of ADIO, said: “Collaboration with the private sector is an integral part of the Abu Dhabi leadership’s vision to drive long-term economic growth in the emirate. In 2020, ADIO laid the foundations to supercharge collaboration between business and government. With Abu Dhabi’s PPP framework firmly established, we are launching new major infrastructure projects as part of a pipeline of PPP projects that will strengthen sustainable private sector-led economic growth in the emirate.”

The Zayed City Schools PPP project will provide three new schools with a capacity of 5,360 students in Abu Dhabi’s Zayed City. The project, structured in a collaboration framework between ADIO and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), will provide students access to high-quality learning environments and modern facilities, enhancing the attractiveness of Zayed City and Abu Dhabi.

The end contract will include the design, build, finance, maintenance and transfer of three schools with a concession period of 22 years, inclusive of a construction period of 24 months and a maintenance period of 20 years.

Amer Al Hammadi, undersecretary of ADEK, said: “We are committed to the continuous enhancement of Abu Dhabi’s education infrastructure in alignment with the emirate’s growing residential communities. Across our sector, PPP models continue to diversify the school ecosystem and enrich students’ learning experience and future pathways. Leveraging our successful Charter School model, which currently counts 15 private sector-operated and public sector-owned schools across the emirate, the project for three new Charter Schools in Zayed City will offer convenient and high-quality education options for catchment students, aiding Abu Dhabi’s ongoing social development.”

Phase 2 of the Street Lighting LED PPP programme will see approximately 140,000 of the emirate’s streetlights replaced with energy-efficient LED technology, resulting in a reduction of approximately 76 per cent in power consumption - equivalent to cost savings of Dh705 million - and will be structured as a 12-year concession agreement with DMT.

Abdullah Al Sahi, undersecretary of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said: “The success of Abu Dhabi’s PPP programme is based on several key components, the most important of which is the consolidation of cooperation between people and institutions in working towards the common goal of creating tangible positive effects for our societies.”

Abdullah Al Sahi continued: “We are paving the way for ambitious projects through the implementation of the second phase of the Street Lighting LED PPP project, which comes as a continuation of the first phase to achieve high-quality street lighting. The Street Lighting LED PPP programme will reduce operating costs and improve the elements of smart city empowerment by replacing the existing street lighting with energy-saving LED streetlights. In the second phase, we are expanding the geographical scope of the project to include the Al Ain City and the Al Dhafrah Region.”

He added: "We will continue to achieve sustainable achievements through the exemplary employment of partnerships with the private sector, in conjunction with adherence to the highest international quality standards, to establish the position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi among the most preferred cities to live in the world."

ADIO is the central Abu Dhabi government authority with responsibility for the facilitation, development and procurement of all infrastructure projects delivered through a PPP framework in Abu Dhabi, in line with its mandate to support private sector investment in the emirate. It works with entities across Abu Dhabi, including ADEK and DMT, to facilitate PPPs, as part of the government’s plan to procure approximately Dh10 billion worth of infrastructure partnership projects.

Expressions of interest are now open for these two PPP projects. Following the submission of expressions of interest, ADIO will be conducting a technical workshop to help build technical PPP knowledge and awareness within the local design, engineering, and construction community. The workshop is aimed primarily at design and engineering consultancies and construction firms that may not have PPP infrastructure delivery experience.

