Laguna Properties starts operations in Dubai

The company is founded by Hamed Ghavidel, a seasoned UAE real estate expert with a proven track record of over 20 years across luxury real estate development and project management.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 6:41 PM Last updated: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 6:44 PM

Laguna Properties, a luxury real estate advisory company with a focus on Dubai’s super prime residential market, announced the launch of its Dubai operations on Monday.

Laguna Properties is founded by Hamed Ghavidel, a seasoned UAE real estate expert with a proven track record of over 20 years across luxury real estate development and project management. Laguna further extends Ghavidel’s presence in the market, offering a supplementary real estate element to his existing network.

Ghavidel said: “Prime Dubai residential, notably the most spacious and elevated properties, continue to attract demand after an impressive 2021. It is safe to say that residential market in the Emirates has bounced back, with the volume of interest attracting an ever-sophisticated profile of buyer. We want Laguna Properties to cater to this new mood of discernment, raising the bar in terms of personalised, trusted and bespoke advice. We are motivated to work beyond the traditional boundaries of a typical real estate company, recognizing and supporting buyers’ expectations around Dubai’s ultra-luxury lifestyle.”

Laguna Properties is based in the iconic Jumeirah Emirates Towers. Each team members embodies as luxury way of life that is communicated via exceptional client service, supplementing real estate advisory and transactional activity with a concierge-style approach to architecture, interior design and more. Thus, the company will ensure that even the most demanding of clients fulfils their ultimate real estate dream.

