Week-long Mom's World promotion from LuLu
The promotion was valid on food and lifestyle products for mums, newborns, babies and children across LuLu hypermarkets
LuLu held its week-long Mom's World, a promotion on food and lifestyle products for mums, newborns, babies and children across its hypermarkets.
Apart from the mum's range, further discounts were available on a wide variety of products such as fresh food, grocery, gadgets, home essentials, gym and sports equipment and school supplies.
Nishad P A, director of department stores of LuLu Group, said: "We are happy to showcase our high-quality range of products for mothers and kids, which have been carefully designed and sourced from some of the best manufacturers around the world. The focus has been primarily on comfort and style while keeping it affordable."
