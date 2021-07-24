University of West London RAK offering new aviation course

Students will get an opportunity to work flexibly around their current work commitments and network with like-minded individuals across a variety of fields.

In line with its mission of providing effective and unique career options to professionals across industries, the University of West London (UWL) — RAK — campus has launched an Executive MSc in air transport operations management, specifically designed to groom leaders in the aviation industry.

With equal focus on operational as well as management topics, this course will help experienced aviation professionals grow into senior positions. It will also act as a conduit for those who want to make a career shift to air transport management.

Apart from insights into strategy and finance, the course will deep dive into regulations, operational frameworks and management systems, making it a comprehensive capability building offering. With modules on global aviation business strategy and sustainable aviation, the programme is future-ready and imparts skills that would give professionals the cutting edge in this competitive landscape.

Students will get an opportunity to work flexibly around their current work commitments and network with like-minded individuals across a variety of fields. The delivery of this course is designed to fit around their work schedule.

