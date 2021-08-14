Union Coop supplies 650 tonnes of fish in H1

The strategic locations of Union Coop branches spread across various regions of Dubai

Union Coop, the largest consumer cooperative in the UAE, revealed the quantity of fresh fish supplied to the 17 fish sections spread in Union Coop’s branches in various regions of Dubai, which amounted to 650 tonnes during the first half of this year, stressing that the fish sections in all branches are operating at full capacity including the ones that opened this year.

Yaqoob Al Balooshi, fresh category trade department manager at Union Coop, said: “The volume of fish and other seafood that was supplied to Union Coop’s branches during the first half of this year accounted for about 650 tonnes of different types and varieties of fish and seafood, at a rate of 3.5 tonnes per day.”

The strategic locations of Union Coop branches spread across various regions of Dubai, are designed to meet the needs of citizens and residents for all kinds of fresh meat, fish, vegetables and fruits at competitive prices through dedicated sections, which contributed to an increase in demand during the first half of this year. In addition, all branches include a special section of cooking and grilling fish.

Al Balooshi added: “Union Coop is keen to make its customers happy by presenting various offers and promotions on a variety of fish such as salmon, shrimp, sea bream and sea bass.”